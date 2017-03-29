NE Dept of Roads working on I-80

The Nebraska Department of Roads has announced the following projects on I-80 in central and western Nebraska.

March 27, 2017: Weather permitting, working will begin Apr. 3 on I-80 between Maxwell and Brady, RP 185+70 to RP 198+43. A maximum 12' width restriction will be in effect. Motorists should expect reduced speeds and lane reductions within the work zone. Work on I-80 will include pavement repair, grading, culvert work with an asphalt overlay and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

March 22, 2017: Weather permitting, work will begin on installing automated gates at the following locations on I-80: Lexington, Darr, Gothenburg, Hershey, Sutherland, Brule and Big Springs. The work will consist of removing the existing manual gates on ramps, installing new automated gates and new camera towers. The work is anticipated to be completed in November, 2017.

March 22, 2017: Weather permitting, work will begin on installing fiber optic cable along I-80 between RP 173+71 and 184+94. The work will consist of installing then connecting fiber optic cable to existing signs, automated gates and camera including the RP 177+19 and 179+22 interchanges. The work is anticipated to be completed in October, 2017.

Motorists are reminded to drie cautiously through construction zones and to always buckle up.