NE150 Childrens Museum to be in Broken Bow, Burwell and Ord

First Lady Susanne Shore announced Feb. 7 preliminary details of the Nebraska150 project "Truckin' Through Nebraska." This exhibit is a 53-foot state-of-the-art custom double-expandable trailer designed for traveling museums. The unit is climate controlled, has it's own generator and is ADA accessible.

Broken Bow, Burwell and Ord are three of the 42 towns that will host the exhibit sometime from April to the fall of 2017. Specific dates and hours of operation will be announced in the coming weeks. At this time, it's planned to launch the museum in Omaha in April. The museum will also be at the State Fair in Grand Island.

First Lady Shore said "We created the Mobile Children's Museum to provide a fun, hands-on learning experience for children who may not normally be able to easily access a children's museum. Through play, interactivity and the latest technology, Nebraska's children will explore their heritage and envision their futures. We hope the experience will help power the imagination and create an excitement about learning."

Interior exhibits will include areas where kids will build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, design their own 10-acre homestead, test their knowledge of Nebraska, create their own movie, explore toys from the past, craft their own postcards and more.

Exhibits will also surround the exterior of the trailer, allowing for optimal play and learning space. Those exhibits will include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area, toy creation station and more.

Shore added, “We could not have accomplished this enormous undertaking without the support and guidance of the Omaha Children’s Museum. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and the expertise they brought to the project.”

Omaha Children’s Museum Executive Director Lindy Hoyer said, “We serve the metropolitan area well, and we saw this mobile museum as a great opportunity to stretch our mission across the state. We wanted to work with the Nebraska150 Celebration to help create the mobile museum because it was a great opportunity to engage young children and their families in these communities. I grew up in a small town in Nebraska, and I know how something like this can energize an entire community.”

While exhibits in the Mobile Children’s Museum are intended for children ages 5-12, audiences of all ages are welcome. Admittance is free and open to the public. The Mobile Children’s Museum is sponsored in part by Children’s Hospital and First National Bank. More information about the Nebraska150 Celebration is available at www.ne150.org.

Following is a list of the communities (alphabetical) that will host the museum.

Ainsworth

Albion

Alliance

Beatrice

Blair

Broken Bow

Burwell

Central City

Chadron

Chappell

Columbus

Crofton

Falls City

Gordon

Grand Island – Nebraska State Fair

Hastings

Hebron

Holdrege

Imperial

Kimball

Lexington

Lincoln – NE150 Salute to the Good Life

Madison

McCook

Mullen

Nebraska City

Neligh

North Platte

Omaha – Launch Site in April

O'Neill

Ord

Plainview

Ravenna

Red Cloud

Scottsbluff

Seward

South Sioux City

Valentine

Wahoo

Wayne

West Point

York