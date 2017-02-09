NE150 Childrens Museum to be in Broken Bow, Burwell and Ord
First Lady Susanne Shore announced Feb. 7 preliminary details of the Nebraska150 project "Truckin' Through Nebraska." This exhibit is a 53-foot state-of-the-art custom double-expandable trailer designed for traveling museums. The unit is climate controlled, has it's own generator and is ADA accessible.
Broken Bow, Burwell and Ord are three of the 42 towns that will host the exhibit sometime from April to the fall of 2017. Specific dates and hours of operation will be announced in the coming weeks. At this time, it's planned to launch the museum in Omaha in April. The museum will also be at the State Fair in Grand Island.
First Lady Shore said "We created the Mobile Children's Museum to provide a fun, hands-on learning experience for children who may not normally be able to easily access a children's museum. Through play, interactivity and the latest technology, Nebraska's children will explore their heritage and envision their futures. We hope the experience will help power the imagination and create an excitement about learning."
Interior exhibits will include areas where kids will build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, design their own 10-acre homestead, test their knowledge of Nebraska, create their own movie, explore toys from the past, craft their own postcards and more.
Exhibits will also surround the exterior of the trailer, allowing for optimal play and learning space. Those exhibits will include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area, toy creation station and more.
Shore added, “We could not have accomplished this enormous undertaking without the support and guidance of the Omaha Children’s Museum. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and the expertise they brought to the project.”
Omaha Children’s Museum Executive Director Lindy Hoyer said, “We serve the metropolitan area well, and we saw this mobile museum as a great opportunity to stretch our mission across the state. We wanted to work with the Nebraska150 Celebration to help create the mobile museum because it was a great opportunity to engage young children and their families in these communities. I grew up in a small town in Nebraska, and I know how something like this can energize an entire community.”
While exhibits in the Mobile Children’s Museum are intended for children ages 5-12, audiences of all ages are welcome. Admittance is free and open to the public. The Mobile Children’s Museum is sponsored in part by Children’s Hospital and First National Bank. More information about the Nebraska150 Celebration is available at www.ne150.org.
Following is a list of the communities (alphabetical) that will host the museum.
Ainsworth
Albion
Alliance
Beatrice
Blair
Broken Bow
Burwell
Central City
Chadron
Chappell
Columbus
Crofton
Falls City
Gordon
Grand Island – Nebraska State Fair
Hastings
Hebron
Holdrege
Imperial
Kimball
Lexington
Lincoln – NE150 Salute to the Good Life
Madison
McCook
Mullen
Nebraska City
Neligh
North Platte
Omaha – Launch Site in April
O'Neill
Ord
Plainview
Ravenna
Red Cloud
Scottsbluff
Seward
South Sioux City
Valentine
Wahoo
Wayne
West Point
York
