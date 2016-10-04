Nebraska Cattlemen tour new Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha

Nebraska Cattlemen's Ball Inc. toured the new Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

The Nebraska Cattlemen raise money for cancer research each year through their annual ball.

Jeff and Lisa Johnson will be hosting the 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen's Ball in June, 2017 at their Lonesome River Ranch in Custer County. Proceeds from the ball will go to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer center at UNMC.

Tickets for the 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen's Ball are available online at www.cattlemensball.com.

The multi-million dollar Buffett Cancer Center is scheduled to open in 2017.