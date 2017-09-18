Nebraska communities encouraged to host UNL students to work, live and serve in rural areas

Calling all Nebraska communities! The Rural Futures Institute (RFI) at the University of Nebraska (NU) is accepting community applications for 2018 RFI Student Serviceship, a program that places high-capacity NU students throughout the state to work, live and serve. The application deadline is Nov. 20, 2017.

A hybrid between service learning and traditional internships, “serviceships” provide communities with tangible results on important self-defined projects while giving students resume-building work and insight into the career and life opportunities in rural places.

“This program is designed to help motivated communities move critical strategies and projects forward,” said RFI Founding Executive Director Chuck Schroeder. “We select and train some of the University’s most ambitious student leaders—the biggest thinkers, highest achievers and most enthusiastic doers—so rural communities can reach their goals. And, with stellar students and partners, we have accomplished meaningful results.”

Since 2013, 38 NU students have worked and served in 19 Nebraska communities for a total estimated economic impact of $331,590. They have also logged 581 volunteer hours at an estimated impact of $13,688.

The students, who are recruited by RFI from a variety of disciplines at all four NU campuses, complete a rigorous one-week training course with NU faculty and community leaders, preparing them to serve in many roles with entities throughout a community.

Through the application process, rural community host teams articulate their community’s vision and purpose while scoping and defining projects for intern pairs to work on and lead during the 10-week summer internship. Host teams, which include subject-matter experts and leadership mentors, must also identify funding for the students’ stipends, housing, office space and materials.

RFI is proud to partner with Nebraska Community Foundation in the community recruitment and application process. Using the tools of philanthropy, community development and economic development, NCF works with a network of more than 200 Nebraska communities to build strong, progressive hometowns. NCF empowers its network of 1,500 volunteers to take full advantage of high-impact opportunities, such as RFI Student Serviceship.

“All communities should take advantage of the opportunity,” said 2017 community host team member Madonna Mogul, Executive Director of the York Chamber of Commerce. “I think it’s important as communities and business leaders that we work with these young men and women who will eventually be our leaders and our bosses. This program is a way we can work toward retaining young leaders in our state.”

Details and application are available at ruralfutures.nebraska.edu/serviceship/ .