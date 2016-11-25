Nebraska Game and Parks December Outdoor Calendar

The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in December:

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1, 15 – Ladies Day at the Range, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, 6:30 – 8 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 1-22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-31 – Public land cow elk hunting season

Dec. 1-31 – Private land cow elk hunting season

Dec. 2 – Predator Calling Workshop, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, 6 – 8:30 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 4 – First segment of white-fronted goose hunting season closes

Dec. 5 – Archery on Fire, Platte River State Park (SP), Louisville, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 402-234-2217

Dec. 5 – Fort Robinson Historical Christmas Dinner, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 6 p.m., 308-665-2900

Dec. 5, 12, 19 – Christmas in the Woods, Ponca SP, Ponca, 402-755-2284

Dec. 5-Jan. 1, 2016 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 5 – 10 p.m., 308-665-2900

Dec. 6 – Shootout at Salt Creek, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln,10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 7, 14, 21 – First Steps Pistol Class, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 8 – Cowboy Trail Master Plan public information session, Ainsworth, Elks Club, 111 E. 3rd St., 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 – Cowboy Trail Master Plan public information session, O’Neill, Holt County Economic Development Office, 330 E. Hancock St., 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 – Cowboy Trail Master Plan public information session, Norfolk, Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 – Archery on Fire, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 12 – Classic Christmas, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland, 402-944-2523

Dec. 12 – Jingle Bell Run, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland, 402-944-2523

Dec. 12-20 – Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge deer season

Dec. 14 – Ticket sales end for Christmas at the Bowring, 308-684-3428

Dec. 14 – Annual Christmas Bird Count, Ponca SP, Ponca, 402-755-2284

Dec. 14 – Jan. 5, 2016 – Christmas Bird Count, Indian Cave SP, Shubert, 8 a.m., 402-755-2284

Dec. 15 – Duck and coot hunting season in Zone 2 Low Plains and High Plains (first segment) closes

Dec. 15 – Duck and coot hunting season in Zone 4 closes

Dec. 15 – Cowboy Trail Master Plan public information session, Chadron, Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District Office, 430 E. 2nd St., 3 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Cowboy Trail Master Plan public information session, Rushville, Security First Retail Center, 110 E. 2nd St., 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Cowboy Trail Master Plan public information session, Valentine, Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center, 214 W. U.S. Highway 20, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 18-22 – Christmas at the Cody’s, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, North Platte, 5 – 8 p.m., 308-535-8035

Dec. 19 – Christmas Bird Count for Families, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 19 – Christmas Bird Count Hike, Indian Cave SP, Shubert, 8 a.m., 402-883-2575

Dec. 19 – Christmas at the Bowring, Bowring Ranch State Historical Park, Merriman, 6 p.m., 308-684-3428

Dec. 19 – 20 – DeSoto December Muzzleloader deer season

Dec. 21-23, 26-30 – Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex open to public, Platte River SP, Louisville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 402-471-5547

Dec. 22 – Duck and coot hunting season in Zone 1 closes

Dec. 23, 28, 29, 30 – Discovery Day, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, noon – 4 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 25 – Christmas Day, Game and Parks offices closed

Dec. 26-30 – Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex open to the public, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 402-234-2217

Dec. 28 – First segment of light goose hunting regular season closes

Dec. 29 – First Steps Pistol Class, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, 5 – 8 p.m., 402-471-6141

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery, Mule Deer Conservation Area and Statewide Whitetail Buck deer hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season ends

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing season for game fish ends

Contact Game and Parks at 402-471-0641 or visit OutdoorNebraska.org for more information. Visit HuntSafeNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes.