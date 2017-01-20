Nebraska gets mention in President Trump's inauguration speech

Custer County Chief staff members took time to watch and listen via computer to the inauguration and speech of President Trump Friday morning. The mention of Nebraska in Trump's speech is below.

"We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms. And we all salute the same great American flag. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the wind-swept plains of Nebraska, they look at the same night sky. They fill their heart with the same dreams and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator."