Nebraska High School Rodoe State Finals
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Nebraska High School State Rodeo Finals were in Hastings June 14-17. We had eight local area kids qualify for Nationals. Shelby Spanel from Anselmo in Goat Tying, JT Bradley of Brewster in Tie Down Roping and Steer Wrestling, Chase Miller of Broken Bow in Boys Cutting, he is also an alternate in Tie Down Roping, Morgan Kessler of Callaway in Girls Cutting and Breakaway Roping, Kesha DeGroff of Broken Bow in Girls Cutting, Brittni McCully of Mullen in Breakaway Roping, Clay Bauer of Arcadia in Team Roping and Dillon Mcheel of previously of Dunning in Bull Riding. They will be competing in Nationals in Gillette, Wyo. July 17-23. We wish them the best of luck!
