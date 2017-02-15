Nebraska photographer's photo on U.S. postal stamp celebrating Nebraska's 150th birthday

WHAT: First-Day-of-Issue dedication ceremony for the Nebraska Statehood Forever Stamp celebrating the state’s sesquicentennial (150th birthday). At the event, native Nebraskan photographer Michael Forsberg will discuss the perseverance involved in capturing this photo of Sandhill Cranes migrating along the Platte River. This event is free and open to the public. The stamp goes on sale at Nebraska Post Offices March 1 and may be pre-ordered now at usps.com for delivery shortly after March 1.

WHO: Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore Stamp Photographer and Nebraska Native Michael Forsberg Nebraska Sesquicentennial Commission Chairperson Dr. Sara Crook U.S. Postal Service Information Technology Vice President and Nebraska Native Jeffrey Johnson

WHEN: Wed., March 1 at 9:30 a.m. CST WHERE: Nebraska State Capitol Second Floor Rotunda 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508 The public may RVSP online at usps.com/nebraska

BACKGROUND: The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the 150th anniversary of Nebraska’s statehood with a Forever Stamp. Known for its agricultural bounty, the Cornhusker State became the 37th state of the Union March 1, 1867. The Postal Service traditionally issues commemorative postage stamps at intervals of 50 years from the date of a state's first entry into the Union. Forsberg tucked himself among prairie grasses on the riverbank between the cities of Grand Island and Kearney, NE, to capture the stamp image. His photo depicts Sandhill Cranes flying low as they scout for sandbars for nighttime roosts that offer safety from riverbank predators. Annually, more than 500,000 Sandhill Cranes make a stop along the Platte River valley in March and early April for a mid-migratory rest. The timeless spectacle is unique to Nebraska. Forsberg planned weeks in advance for this challenging shot. Feel free to reach out to him at forsberg.mike@gmail.com or 402-525-1449 to get his backstory on scouting a blind location that blended into the surrounding prairie to remain unnoticed during the migration. As to not disturb the cranes, he would enter the blind hours prior to their sunset arrival and remained there until their next morning’s departure.