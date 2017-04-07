Nebraska state senator to be at Broken Bow Chamber at 4 p.m. today Friday Apr. 6 2017

Nebraska state senator Matt Williams, representing District 36 which includes Custer County, Dawson County and northern Buffalo County, will be at the new office of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. today, Friday, Apr. 6, 2017. The ppublic is welcome to join Sen. Williams for a discussion on issues. The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce is located on the east side of the Square n the Insurance Center at 424 South 8th Avenue in Broken Bow.