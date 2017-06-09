New homes finished and move in ready
BROKEN BOW, NE
A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of two new houses that are ready and waiting for families to purchase and move into. Friday, June 9, local business people, city officials and members of the Custer Economic Development Corporation gathered to cut the ribbon and tour the houses at 706 Pawnee Lane and 744 Pawnee Lane in southeast Broken Bow. All materials were purchased locally and all work was done by local contractors. The houses list at $189,900 each. To schedule a showing, call Mo Hunsberger at Ideal Realty at 308-870-1406.
