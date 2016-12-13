New members join Broken Bow City Council

Jacob Holcomb and Chris Myers joined the Broken Bow City Council today as they were sworn in by City Attorney Jason White. Holcomb and Myers take the place of Chad Schall and Bill Adams who officially left the council today. Schall was presented a plaque of appreciation by Mayor Cecil Burt. Adams was not present.

Ambulance fees were on the agenda for the council today. The council voted to raises fees from $450 to $575, an increase of $125. While it might seem like a large increase, Fire and EMS Coordinator Andy Holland said fees hadn't been increased since 2009. Mileage was also increased from $12/mile to $15/mile. A routine ambulance call in Broken Bow would have a total cost of approximately $590, according to Holland, with a call requiring transport to Kearney landing in the $1,000 range. The new fees take affect Jan. 1, 2017.

In other council business, South B Street was added to the downtown project. City Administrator Clark has said that the cost to the city by including it with the current project could be well over $250,000. The plan includes street and sidewalk work from 10th Avenue west on B Street towards Tomahawk Park.

The council approved parking changes at Custer School which will allow for parking on the south side of the school which was previously reserved for school bus loading and unloading.

Tabled for further discussion is parking changes at 811 South C Street and the renaming of West End Road (from the new Dairy Queen to the Cobblestone) to Thomas Road.

The EMT and Fireman Roster was approved with the addition of two names Kacey Woodlliff to the EMT roster and Cameron Collins to the Fireman Roster. James Callaway was appointed to the Airport Authority and Doug Staab was reappointed.

The council approved the liquor license for Grocery Kart, which was required due to a new manager, Steve Fowler, who told the council that he has been in the grocery industry for 17 years with seven of those years as a store director.

The council approved payment of @2,287.50 to JEO Consulting for work on the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning/Subdivision Regulations as well as 431,230 to JEO Consulting for work on the Library Design Services.

The council also approved an amendment to the City Employee Handbook which removes a section and replaces it with what it was previously. The section that had to be replaced didn't comply with Fair Labor standards, according to City Clerk Stephanie Wright.

The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 noon at the Broken Bow Municipal Building.