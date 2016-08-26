New staff at Anselmo-Merna school

Anselmo-Merna school welcomes five new staff members, according to Sandra Hardy of A-M Schools.

Connie Chandler will teach three math classes. Chandler has substituted at A-M and has taught at Sandhills and Broken Bow.

Spanish teacher Traci Parr graduated A-M in 1987. She attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She started teaching Spanish in 1997.

Carlene Fisher has joined the staff as an art teacher and coach. Carlene was previously a para at A-M.

Sheila Bacon is a new para at A-M. Previous experience includes working for Precious Angel Daycare.

Dustin Eichelberger has assumed the reins of the custodian. Previously Dustin lived in Kansas and was a shift manager for Pizza Hut.