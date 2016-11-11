New stop signs at 8th and D in Broken Bow

Stop signs have been installed on South D Street where is crosses South 8th Avenue in Broken Bow. This is the intersection of the Post Office, Bruning State Bank, Prairie Eye Care and the Square.

East and west traffic is now required to stop before proceeding into the intersection.

The signs were installed earlier in the week.

Stop signs a block north, the intersection of South C Street and South 8th Avenue, will be installed next week.

The public is encouraged to driver a bit slower and watch for traffic as everyone adjusts to the new traffic pattern.