New Superintendent at BBPS, Broken Bow Daddy Daughter Dance, 2012

Five years ago on Feb. 16, the headline news for Broken Bow was Mark Sievering, the new superintendent for the school at the time, and his wife Dena are avid bike riders who had spent over 1,000 hours riding their bikes the past two summers. It was the first year that the Daddy Daughter Date Night was hosted by the Broken Bow Public Library. The program "Little Feet, Big Dreams" program was launched to promote children's physical health with new playground equipment.