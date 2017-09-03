NG&P to consider 2017-18 waterfowl season at March meeting

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider proposed dates for the 2017-18 waterfowl seasons during a March 17 meeting in Grand Island. The meeting will take place at the Full Circle Venue and Conference Center at Boarders Inn and Suites, 3333 Ramada Road, and is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

During the meeting, the Commission will consider recommendations for waterfowl seasons including opening the early teal season on the Saturday after Labor Day – approximately one week later than in 2016 – as well as discontinuing the Public Nuisance and Health Hazard Order for crows in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Lincoln and Phelps counties. Proposed waterfowl and crow season dates are:

Early Teal – Low Plains: Sept. 9-24; High Plains: Sept. 9-17. Daily Bag Limit: 6; Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Duck and Coot – Zone 1: Oct. 14-Dec. 26; Zone 2: Oct. 7-Dec. 19 and Jan.8-28 in High Plains; Zone 3: Oct. 26-Jan. 7 and Jan. 8-28 in High Plains; Zone 4: Oct. 7-Dec. 19; Daily Bag Limit: six (with restrictions); Daily Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Youth – Zone 1: Oct. 7-8; Zone 2: Sept. 30-Oct. 1; Zone 3: Oct. 21-22; Zone 4: Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Daily Bag Limit: 6 (with restrictions); Daily Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Dark Goose – East Unit: Oct. 30-Feb. 11; Niobrara: Oct. 30-Feb. 11; North Central: Oct. 7-Jan. 19; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 30-Feb. 11; Platte River Unit: Oct. 30-Feb. 11; Daily Bag Limit: five; Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

White-fronted Goose – Statewide: Oct. 7-Dec. 10 and Feb. 3-11; Daily Bag Limit: three; Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Light Goose – Statewide: Oct. 7-Dec. 31 and Jan. 24-Feb. 11; Daily Bag Limit: 50; Possession Limit: no limit

Light Goose Conservation Order – Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 12-April 5; East Zone: Feb. 12-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 12-April 5; Daily Bag and Possession Limits: no limits

Crow – Statewide: Oct. 1-Nov. 15 and Jan. 20-April 6.

Falconry – Concurrent with teal, youth and duck season dates, as well as: Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Feb. 25-March 10 in Low Plains and Oct. 7-Dec. 19 and Jan. 8-28 in High Plains; Zone 3: Feb. 25-March 10 in Low Plains and Oct. 26-Jan. 7 and Jan. 8-28 in High Plains; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10.

The Commission also will consider:

A recommendation to hold a public hearing at its April meeting pertaining to antelope, deer and elk seasons;

A recommendation to amend park regulations to define camping units and campsite occupancy limits, as well as to define campsite registration and payment policies.

Additionally, the Commission will hear updates from the communications and law enforcement divisions, as well as an update on agency research.