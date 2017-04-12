North Park not on lock down Wed. morning

North Park Elementary School is not on lock down, according to BBPS Superintendent Tom Bailey. At 8:50 a.m., Wed, Apr. 12, Bailey confirmed with the Chief that the school is not on lock down. It was reported that a call was received by a local radio station that the school had been shut down. Bailey said the school had a situation yesterday with a disruptive student who was suspended, however, the school was not locked down this morning. Chief Steve Scott with the Broken Bow Police Department said he had received no notifications of a shut down at the school.