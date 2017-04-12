North Park not on lock down Wed. morning
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
North Park Elementary School is not on lock down, according to BBPS Superintendent Tom Bailey. At 8:50 a.m., Wed, Apr. 12, Bailey confirmed with the Chief that the school is not on lock down. It was reported that a call was received by a local radio station that the school had been shut down. Bailey said the school had a situation yesterday with a disruptive student who was suspended, however, the school was not locked down this morning. Chief Steve Scott with the Broken Bow Police Department said he had received no notifications of a shut down at the school.
