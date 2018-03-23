North Platte Canteen subject of presentation at Off Broadway

Friday afternoon, Charlotte Enders with the Nebraska Humanities Council presented a talk on the North Platte Canteen at Off-Broadway in Broken Bow.

Of the almost sixty people who attended, a few shared memories of their own about their experiences at the canteen which provided food and a bit of entertainment for troops traveling across the nation during World War II.

Alice Pirnie of Broken Bow said she served in the sandwich line and said one of the women in a photo shared by Enders looked like the way she wore her hair then.

Edna Long from Arnold said she helped with serving food during the 10 minutes stops of the trains carrying troops. She also recalled dancing with the soldiers. "If they wanted to dance two or three steps, we'd dance two or three steps. There wasn't time for more," she said.

