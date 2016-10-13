NPS participating in Operation Safe Driver Oct. 16-22

The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division will be conducting high visibility enforcement operations as it participates in the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) “Operation Safe Driver” Oct. 16-22.

According to a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) study, driver behavior is cited as the critical reason for more than 88 percent of large truck crashes and 93 percent of passenger –vehicle crashes.

“Our goal is two-fold,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We are looking to both enforce traffic safety laws while educating Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) drivers on the role they play in preventing fatality crashes.”

The Nebraska State Patrol shares the following safety tips for motorists driving near a big truck.

* Stay out of the No-Zone- No-Zones are actual blind spots where the car disappears from the view of the truck driver.

* Stay visible- Large trucks need a much longer braking distance than a car. Don’t cut into a truck’s space; if this happens it reduces a trucks’ much needed braking distance and restricts evasive action.

* Don’t tailgate a truck – The farther you are away from a truck the less likely you will be involved in a collision.

* Don’t speed – Obey all posted speed limits

* Allow plenty of room – Large trucks are almost as wide as your lane of travel. Pacing too close behind one prevents you from reacting to changing traffic conditions and patterns.

* Wear your seat belt – Wearing your seat belt is the single most important thing you can do to save your life in a crash.