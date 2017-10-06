NSP continues enforcement for home football Saturdays

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will continue operations around Husker football gamedays as the home schedule resumes Saturday, Oct. 7.

For the final four home games of the Husker season, Troopers will be on the road and in the air to help provide safe roadways both before and after the game. NSP Troop H – Lincoln will conduct special enforcements focused on traffic in several counties around the Lincoln area. Troopers will focus on

increased traffic in Cass, Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Saunders, and Seward counties. The increase in traffic volume raises the potential for crashes.

Extra hours for that enforcement are made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,380 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

NSP’s Aviation Support Division will be in the air to provide assistance to Troopers and local law enforcement on the ground, as well as provide traffic reports before and after the game on the Husker Sports Network radio broadcast.

Voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws will help to keep traffic moving smoothly. Drivers should buckle up, obey posted speed limits, and never drive impaired or distracted.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from their cell phone of 800-525-5555 from any landline. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.