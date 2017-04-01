NSP focuses educational efforts on teen drivers

Reducing the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes involving teen drivers is the goal of an ongoing educational effort by the Nebraska State Patrol, with a focus on seat belts and young drivers.

With funding support from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office (NDOR-HSO) and other sources, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted more than 140 safety presentations

from October through December, reaching nearly 55,000 people across the state. The NSP uses interactive equipment including its Rollover Simulator, Seat Belt Convincer, and Driving Simulator to

spread the message that seat belts save lives, and to buckle up every time you drive or ride.

From January through March, troopers will continue their educational efforts utilizing grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Roads, Highway Safety Office.

According to the Nebraska Strategic Highway Safety Plan, drivers between 16-20 years of age represent the highest number of unbelted fatalities. More than half of young drivers involved in fatal crashes were

not wearing seat belts.

“With hazardous winter driving conditions possible this time of year, it’s even more important to always use seat belts,” Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “This grant helps

us get into communities to reach our young drivers with the very important safety message of always buckling up.”

Those interested in hosting a safety presentation can visit the Community Policing/Safety Programs page of the Nebraska State Patrol website for information on scheduling a safety demonstration