NSP removes 67 from roads for drunk or drugged driving

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have completed a special enforcement over the holidays focused on removing drunk drivers from the road. The “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” campaign was held in conjunction with dozens of other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska and many more throughout the country.

During the enforcement, which ran from Dec. 15, 2017 - Jan. 1, 2018 NSP troopers removed 63 drivers from the road for Driving While Intoxicated and four for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. The campaign included vehicle checks, saturation patrols, and specific enforcement zones.

“Our troopers are dedicated to public safety and campaigns like this over the holiday season demonstrate that,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “Removing drunk drivers from the road is an important part of keeping Nebraska roads safe.”

In addition to the drunk and drugged driving arrests, NSP made 102 arrests for drug possession and 28 for reckless driving. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (1,233), driving under suspension (88), no proof of insurance (63), minor in possession (15), open container (25), no seat belt (70), and improper child safety restraint (19).

Troopers also assisted 730 motorists in need of help, many during the frigid temperatures of the final week of 2017.

The “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $27,320 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

