The Outfitter Ribbon Cutting Mar. 31, 2017

A ribbon cutting was held March 31 to celebrate the new ownership of The Outfitter Western Store in Broken Bow.

Owners of the store are Michelle and Travis Garey. They and their four children, Tatum, 9 mos.; Wyatt, 6; Dalton, 11 and Trey, 14, along with Jo Garey, Travis's mother, and employees Teresa Kenney and Brandi Hurlburt were present as Wyatt cut the ribbon.

Travis said by having the store in Broken Bow, people don't have to drive to Kearney or Grand Island. "We are glad to be in Broken Bow," Travis said. "If it's western wear, we're going to have it here." He said if you don't find it, "Come talk to us" about special orders. "We're glad to be in Broken Bow," Travis said.