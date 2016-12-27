Outgoing County Supervisors honored at reception

Larry Hickenbottom and Mark Haynes, outgoing Custer County Supervisors, were guests of honor at a reception Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Custer County Courthouse. Hickenbottom is leaving the Board of Supervisors after 20 years. Haynes is leaving the board after eight years, the last two of which he has been Board Chairman. Both were presented with plaques recognizing their service to the county. A third outgoing board member, Bill Litchenberger, passed away Dec. 4. Haynes said County Supervisors took Litchenberger's plaque to him in late November.

New supervisors, Tammy Kleeb, Matt Eggleston and Dwain Bryner will be sworn in at 9:45 a.m., Jan. 10, 2017.

The reception for Hickenbottom and Haynes is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.