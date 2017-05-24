Over 300 faces in the May 25, 2017 issue of the Custer County Chief!

Over 300 faces are in the photos in this week's Custer County Chief. In the May 18 issue, there were over 600 faces and the week before that, over 400 faces. If you're not looking at a printed issue or an issue online, you're missing all those faces!

Headlines in this week's issue include

* South Loup wins Class D State Championship

* Retiring BBPS educators honored at open house

* Winner of $125 in Chamber Buck's at Chief's open house

* Litchfield teachers lead the way in 'Blended Learning'

* Melham Medical Center recognizes employees

* Hunt of Broken Bow selected for Leadership Nebraska

* Tips to help recognize a scam

* Custer County Farm Bureau awards over $15,000 in scholarships

* 2017 State Track & Field Gold medalists

* High school rodeo athletes compete

* Boys gold ends for most

* Jr High rodeo locals qualify for Nationals

* Junk Jaunt presents scholarships and grants

To subscribe for a printed edition or online edition, call 308-872-2471 and ask for Circulation.