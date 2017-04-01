Permits required to use ATVs, UTVs for snow removal in Bow

Broken Bow residents who wish to operate ATVs and UTVs on city streets for snow removal must register their vehicles and get a permit from the Broken Bow Police Department.

Police Chief Steve Scott reminds the public that City Ordinance 2012-1118 states that it is illegal to ride ATV’s or UTV’s within city limits, except for snow removal. The ordinance also established a $25 fee for each permit, which is available at the Police Department.

Those applying for the permit must bring their vehicle for inspection and be prepared to show a valid Class O operator’s license (driver’s license) or a farm permit, as well as liability insurance coverage for the vehicle.

ATV’s and UTV’s must be equipped with:

* Working headlights and taillights

* A bicycle safety flag, day-glow in color

* A working brake system

* Adequate muffler system

* A U.S. Forest Service qualified spark arrester

Chief Scott said that snow removal in Broken Bow with ATV’s and UTV’s is limited to the hours between sunrise and sunset and only within 72 hours after the cessation of a snow storm. ATVs and UTVs shall not be operated on any highway, except to cross such highway.

Drivers must abide by state and city traffic laws, as well as traffic signs and signals. Failure to do so can result in a citation. Driver also must be prepared to show proof of a driver’s license and insurance to any peace officer requesting such proof within five days.

It should be noted that this ordinance does not apply to City of Broken Bow employees who are operating ATVs/UTVs while performing their official duties for city departments.