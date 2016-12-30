Pesticide training in Custer County for 2017

Private pesticide trainings will be held for farmers and ranchers who need to renew their certified private pesticide applicator’s license or anyone who wants to become certified. The times, dates and locationsare as follows for 2017:

1 p.m., Jan. 18, at the Community Building, Sargent

1 p.m., Jan. 23 at the Vet’s Building, Arnold

7 p.m., Jan. 30 at the Community Building, Ansley

1 p.m., Feb. 2 at the Senior Center, Callaway

1 p.m., Feb. 13 at the 4-H Building, Broken Bow

In order to become certified, producers pay a $30.00 recertification fee for study materials and training and will then be billed from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture an additional $25. If you cannot attend any of these trainings a self-study manual costing $60 is available at the Custer County Extension Office. Other options would be completing an online training costing $60 or attending a private pesticide training in another county. You must be certified if you intend to purchase or use any restricted use pesticides.