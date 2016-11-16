Pheasants to be released in time for Thanksgiving weekend hunting

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release rooster pheasants at 14 wildlife management areas in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend including Pressey State Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

The 14 areas are: Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha County), William Gilmour (Tobacco Island; Cass County), Schilling (Cass County), Arrowhead (Gage County), and George Syas (Platte County). William Gilmour (Tobacco Island), Schilling, Wilkinson and Peru Bottoms are non-toxic shot only, but otherwise all normal regulations apply.

The pheasants will be released to increase hunting opportunities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and to encourage families to go afield together.

The pheasant season runs through Jan. 31, 2017. Permits, including the nonresident two-day hunt permit, may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org. The nonresident two-day permit is valid for any two consecutive days of upland game or waterfowl hunting during the calendar year. Applicable stamps must be purchased.

For more information, contact Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.