Pheasants to be released at WMAs before Thanksgiving

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release roosters pheasants at 14 wildlife management areas (WMA) including Pressey in Custer County and Sherman Reservoir in Sherman County in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The 14 areas are:

Oak Valley (Madison County)

Wilkinson (Platte County)

Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County)

Pressey (Custer County)

Branched Oak (Lancaster County)

Yankee Hill (Lancaster County)

Twin Oaks (Johnson County)

Hickory Ridge (Johnson County)

Cornhusker (Hall County)

Peru Bottoms (Nemaha County)

Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County)

Schilling (Cass County)

Arrowhead (Gage County)

George Syas (Platte County).

Kirkpatrick Basin North, Schilling, Wilkinson and Peru Bottoms are non-toxic shot only, but otherwise all normal regulations apply.

The pheasants will be released to increase hunting opportunities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and to encourage families to go afield together.