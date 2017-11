Mullen beat Brady in the D2-5 Sub-State match at North platte High School Nov. 2 (3-1) winning Set 1: 25-18 and Set 2: 25-19, then losing Set 3: 23-25 before coming back and winning Set 4: 25-21. Mullen is the #8 Seed at State and will play #1 Seed Ewing Thursday night at Lincoln Northeast at 7:30 p.m.