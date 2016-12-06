"A Place Called Home" publishes Dec. 8 with the Chief

The Custer County Chief is proud to publish "A Place Called Home" with the Dec. 8's issue of the paper. This special edition includes photographs and stories of the people and places that make Custer County and Central Nebraska our home.

You will find photos of past sports teams, photos and information on the history of Custer County towns, stories of homesteaders, photos of schools, and family and communities histories.

Look for this special 48 page edition in this week's Chief.