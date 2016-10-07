Plate toss part of Bandstand celebration

Bringing back a Bandstand tradition....Catch Savings at the Paper Plate Toss.

Over 90 plates will be tossed at 10:15 a.m.; 1:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. from the Bandstand in Broken Bow. You can "catch saving from 20-50% Off, some BOGO items, FREE items and some plates that have prices on them from 1930,1950 and 1970!! You just have to be in the Square to "catch" a plate and "save!"

Be in the Square at 10:15 a.m.; 1:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8!

Thanks to the following businesses: Ortello Dale, Judy's Hair Design, Custer Floral, Bow Booterie, The Kloset/My Kloset, Holcomb Pharmacy, Bow Family Furniture & Flooring, Varney Health Mart, Chapin's Furniture, Nebraskaland Hearing Center, Designs of Distinction, Trotters Whoa & Go Downtown and Tumbleweed Cafe.