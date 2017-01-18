Possible winter storm next week (Jan 24-25)

According to information received from the National Weather Service, a winter weather event is expected next Monday night through Tuesday night which could result in up to a half foot of snow is much of Nebraska.

It's still early but as of Wednesday, Jan. 18, model have trended north with the consensus of the storm moving across northern Nebraska and South Dakota.

The Weather Service cautions that the storm track will continue to change as well as the timing. Original models showed the event starting later in the week. Models Wednesday showed the event beginning Monday night.

There's the potential of light freezing drizzle with the onset of the storm, most likely occurring Monday night or Tuesday morning.

"The evolution of the storm could change," reads information from the National Weather Service. "If the storm enters the Plains in pieces, all bets are off. Snowfall intensity, amount and duration would likely decrease."