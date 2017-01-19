Poster contest for Missing Children's Day for fifth graders

Attorney General Peterson is pleased to invite all Nebraska fifth grade students to recognize National Missing Children’s Day by participating in this year’s Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The annual poster contest, which focuses on the theme: Bring Our Missing Children Home, helps initiate conversations with students about safety and brings attention to the AMBER Alert program.

The winner of the Nebraska contest will be entered in the National contest. The winning artwork will be displayed at the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice, on or about May 25th. The national winner will travel to Washington, DC, along with his/her parents and teacher to receive an award, and participate in the ceremony.

The deadline to enter the contest is Mar. 1, 2017. For more information go to: http://ago.nebraska.gov/poster-contest.