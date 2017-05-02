Power being restored, scattered outages continue

Scattered power outages continue in the Custer Public Power District in the aftermath of Sunday's snow storm.

Most outages are isolated and due to trees on power lines, according to CPPD.

The storm caused broken power poles, broken cross arms, branches on line, and a downed transmission line.

CPPD received approximately 850 calls from Sunday, April 30 to Tuesday morning, May 2. CPPD has 4,600 miles of distribution lines in their area.