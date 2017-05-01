Power on in Broken Bow after outages

All Broken Bow residents should have power after outages caused by Sunday's snow and ice storm.

"I believe everybody has power in Broken Bow," Doug Staab, Electric Supervisor for the city, said Monday morning. "We spent most of the night out repairing."

Staab said power was fully restored about 4 a.m.

There were a couple of different outages in the city on Sunday, according to Staab. At 2 p.m., there was a widespread outage that affected north parts of town. In the evening, about 8 or 8:30, sporadic outages affected other parts of town.

There were downed lines due to ice accumulating on them.