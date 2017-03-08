Power company Scam Alert

Custer Public Power has reported a scam in the area.

"Reports of suspicious phone calls demanding payment or risk having power disconnected are being made," Tarin Burrows, Custer Public Power District, said in an email. "Custer Power customers are encouraged to contact the utility if they receive a phone call requesting payment from us or Nebraska Public Power."

Burrows says customers should call Custer Public Power at 888-749-2453. Do not call the number provided by the scammers as it most likely is routed to the scammers themselves.