Power outages persists, Gates area hard hit

Power outages remain scattered throughout Central Nebraska following a storm that dumped heavy wet snow across the area. Crews from Custer Public Power District are working on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

A statement from Rick Nelson, General Manager, Custer Public Power District, reads as follows:

"Custer crews are working in several area to get power back on. They are having success but the Gate area is presenting a bigger challenge. The Gate area will take longer o fix since a transmission line is involved. Crews are diligently working on all issues. Custer Public Power would like to remind customers to prepare accordingly and be safe."

Outages should be reported via phone, not over social media such as Facebook.

"Report outages to 1-888-749-2453," Nelson said. "There continues to be a high volume of call,. If you do not get through or are unable to leave a voicemail, please try again. We are unable to dispatch crews off of social media."