Prairie Grounds celebrates re-opening, receives GROW award

Prairie Grounds Cafe & Gifts has reopened in Broken Bow with a new look and new product lines. Tom and Barn Myers own Prairie Grounds and it’s managed by their son, Dusty.

The interior has been totally refurbished. Floors, electrical and plumbing has been updated. Cement work was done out front to up the curb appeal. A fenced in garden offers a cozy hide-away in downtown when one can enjoy a cup of coffee and sandwich or muffin.

In addition to being a coffee shop, Prairie Grounds carries Nebraska and country themed gifts and art. “Our goal is to feature Nebraska and Nebraska artists, or at the very least, the Midwest,” Barb Myers said. Products include books by Nebraska authors and ports, jellies, candles, lotions, popcorn, and art. In keeping with a country theme, a few Terry Redlin prints also are available.

Muffins and scones are baked onsite. The chicken salad is made with a homemade dressing. Soon, salads will be made with lettuce from tower gardens in the restaurant.

Hours of operation for Prairie Grounds location at 933 S. E Street/Hwy 2 are 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday.

And try the chicken salad. It’s pretty doggone good.