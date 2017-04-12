Prescription drug take back in Broken Bow Apr. 29

Bring your unwanted, unneeded and/or old pills in for disposal at the Broken Bow Police Department 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday Apr. 29.

The police department is at 116 South 11th Avenue in Broken Bow (in the same building as the Fire Department across the street north from Schmick's Market)

The Broken Bow Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is providing the public its 13th opportunity in seven years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drug.

Only pills and patches can be accepted. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.

The service is free and anonymous. No questions asked.