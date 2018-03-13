Presribed burns on public areas throughout state

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will conduct prescribed burns on wildlife management areas (WMA), state recreation areas (SRA) and state parks (SP) when conditions are favorable through April 30, according to Pat Molini, assistant administrator of the Wildlife Division.

The areas scheduled for prescribed burns in each district are:

Southeast District

Cass County – Randall W. Schilling WMA, Rakes Creek WMA, William Gilmour/Tobacco Island WMA

Douglas County – Two Rivers WMA; Fillmore County – Marsh Hawk WMA, Sandpiper WMA, Bluebill WMA

Gage County – Donald Whitney/Diamond Lake WMA, Arrowhead WMA

Jefferson County – Alexandria WMA, Alexandria SW WMA, Rose Creek WMA, Rock Creek Station SHP, Rock Glenn WMA

Johnson County – Osage WMA

Lancaster County – Branched Oak WMA/SRA, Pawnee Lake WMA/SRA, Wildwood WMA, Helmuth WMA, Conestoga WMA, Yankee Hill WMA, Bluestem WMA, Olive Creek WMA, Wagon Train WMA, Stagecoach WMA

Nemaha County – Peru Bottoms WMA, Brownville Bend WMA, Kansas Bend WMA, Langdon Bend WMA, Aspinwall Bend WMA

Otoe County – Hamburg Bend WMA, Triple Creek WMA, Riverview SRA

Pawnee County – Burchard WMA, Pawnee Prairie WMA, Bowwood WMA, Taylor’s Branch WMA, Table Rock WMA, Prairie Knoll WMA

Richardson County – South Fork WMA, Kinter’s Ford WMA; Saline County – Swan Creek WMA

Sarpy County – Schramm Park SRA

Saunders County – Bramble WMA

Seward County – Bur Oak WMA, Twin Lakes WMA, Oak Glen WMA

Thayer County – Little Blue WMA, Little Blue East WMA, Meridian WMA

Southwest District

Clay County – Whitefront WMA, Bluewing WMA

Custer County – Arcadia Diversion Dam WMA, Pressey WMA

Dawson County – Bittern’s Call WMA

Frontier County – Medicine Creek WMA/SRA, Red Willow WMA/SRA

Hall County – Cornhusker WMA; Hamilton County – Deep Well WMA, Gadwall WMA, Pintail WMA

Harlan County – South Sacramento WMA; Hitchcock County – Swanson WMA/SRA

Howard County – Marsh Wren WMA, Leonard A. Koziol WMA, Loup Bottoms WMA

Keith County – Clear Creek WMA; Lincoln County – Cedar Valley

Phelps County – West Sacramento WMA, Sacramento-Wilcox WMA

Sherman County – Sherman Reservoir WMA/SRA

Northeast District

Brown County – Bobcat WMA, South Pine WMA, Plum Creek Valley

Dixon County – Elk Point WMA, Powder Creek WMA

Knox County – Lewis and Clark SRA, Bohemia Prairie WMA, Niobrara SP

Madison County – Oak Valley WMA

Merrick County – Dr. Bruce Cowgill WMA

Nance County – Council Creek WMA

Platte County – Wilkinson WMA, George D. Syas WMA

Stanton County – Wood Duck WMA

Valley/Greeley County – Davis Creek WMA

Wayne County – Thompson Barnes

Northwest District

Cherry County – Cottonwood/Steverson WMA

Controlled burning is used to enhance vegetation for wildlife nesting, loafing and brood rearing cover. It also helps reduce woody invasion into the habitat.