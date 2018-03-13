Presribed burns on public areas throughout state
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will conduct prescribed burns on wildlife management areas (WMA), state recreation areas (SRA) and state parks (SP) when conditions are favorable through April 30, according to Pat Molini, assistant administrator of the Wildlife Division.
The areas scheduled for prescribed burns in each district are:
Southeast District
Cass County – Randall W. Schilling WMA, Rakes Creek WMA, William Gilmour/Tobacco Island WMA
Douglas County – Two Rivers WMA; Fillmore County – Marsh Hawk WMA, Sandpiper WMA, Bluebill WMA
Gage County – Donald Whitney/Diamond Lake WMA, Arrowhead WMA
Jefferson County – Alexandria WMA, Alexandria SW WMA, Rose Creek WMA, Rock Creek Station SHP, Rock Glenn WMA
Johnson County – Osage WMA
Lancaster County – Branched Oak WMA/SRA, Pawnee Lake WMA/SRA, Wildwood WMA, Helmuth WMA, Conestoga WMA, Yankee Hill WMA, Bluestem WMA, Olive Creek WMA, Wagon Train WMA, Stagecoach WMA
Nemaha County – Peru Bottoms WMA, Brownville Bend WMA, Kansas Bend WMA, Langdon Bend WMA, Aspinwall Bend WMA
Otoe County – Hamburg Bend WMA, Triple Creek WMA, Riverview SRA
Pawnee County – Burchard WMA, Pawnee Prairie WMA, Bowwood WMA, Taylor’s Branch WMA, Table Rock WMA, Prairie Knoll WMA
Richardson County – South Fork WMA, Kinter’s Ford WMA; Saline County – Swan Creek WMA
Sarpy County – Schramm Park SRA
Saunders County – Bramble WMA
Seward County – Bur Oak WMA, Twin Lakes WMA, Oak Glen WMA
Thayer County – Little Blue WMA, Little Blue East WMA, Meridian WMA
Southwest District
Clay County – Whitefront WMA, Bluewing WMA
Custer County – Arcadia Diversion Dam WMA, Pressey WMA
Dawson County – Bittern’s Call WMA
Frontier County – Medicine Creek WMA/SRA, Red Willow WMA/SRA
Hall County – Cornhusker WMA; Hamilton County – Deep Well WMA, Gadwall WMA, Pintail WMA
Harlan County – South Sacramento WMA; Hitchcock County – Swanson WMA/SRA
Howard County – Marsh Wren WMA, Leonard A. Koziol WMA, Loup Bottoms WMA
Keith County – Clear Creek WMA; Lincoln County – Cedar Valley
Phelps County – West Sacramento WMA, Sacramento-Wilcox WMA
Sherman County – Sherman Reservoir WMA/SRA
Northeast District
Brown County – Bobcat WMA, South Pine WMA, Plum Creek Valley
Dixon County – Elk Point WMA, Powder Creek WMA
Knox County – Lewis and Clark SRA, Bohemia Prairie WMA, Niobrara SP
Madison County – Oak Valley WMA
Merrick County – Dr. Bruce Cowgill WMA
Nance County – Council Creek WMA
Platte County – Wilkinson WMA, George D. Syas WMA
Stanton County – Wood Duck WMA
Valley/Greeley County – Davis Creek WMA
Wayne County – Thompson Barnes
Northwest District
Cherry County – Cottonwood/Steverson WMA
Controlled burning is used to enhance vegetation for wildlife nesting, loafing and brood rearing cover. It also helps reduce woody invasion into the habitat.
