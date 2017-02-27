Prisoner apprehended 8 miles south of Broken Bow

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday Feb. 27 an escaped prisoner was apprehended in a pasture approximately eight miles south of Broken Bow.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, 28 year old Richard Coons, was being transported to Valentine for a court appearance in a Midwest Special Services Van. The driver of the van went in to McDonald’s in Broken Bow to use the rest room and left the van running. Coons managed to get out of handcuffs and leg shackles and stole the van.

The van was found abandoned south of Broken Bow on Road 791 and Highway 21. Coons fled on foot.

Coons is in custody in the Custer County Jail.

The Broken Bow Police Department, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol participated in the search and capture of Coons.