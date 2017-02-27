Prisoner escapee

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb.27, 2017 a prisoner was being transported to Valentine for a court appearance in a Midwest Special Services Van. The van was in the McDonald’s Parking lot and the prisoner stole it when the driver was away from the van.

The van has been located south of Broken Bow and the prisoner is believed to be traveling south on foot. The Broken Bow Police Department, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are searching for the prisoner.

The prisoner is not armed.