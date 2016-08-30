Pryce case will not go to jury Tuesday judge says

The Brittney Pryce case will not be presented to the jury on Tuesday. Before breaking for lunch today, District Court Judge Karin Noakes told the jury of nine men and three women that it won’t be today that they receive the case for deliberation.

Tuesday’s proceeding included character witnesses for Brittney Pryce called to the stand by defense attorney Stephen Potter. The witnesses included her husband, R.J. Pryce, who began his testimony Monday afternoon, her father-in-law Edward Pryce and Beverly Miller, a supervisor with Owens, a family support service company.

Answering the question as to why he and Brittney didn’t visit Noah while he was in the hospital in Omaha, R.J. Pryce said he could not remember who said it but they were told not to. “We were told by officers or state HHS that we were not to have contact with Noah or Dallas after that night,” R.J. Pryce said. Noah Pryce was 20 months old when he died injuries sustained while in Brittney Pryce’s foster care. Noah's mother is R.J. Pryce's sister.

The defense will continue calling witnesses after lunch with Edward Pryce returning to the stand.

If convicted of child abuse leading to the death of child, Brittney Pryce faces a sentence of twenty years to life imprisonment.