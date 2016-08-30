Pryce testifies Tuesday, closing arguments expected Wednesday

Brittney Pryce, 26, formerly of Broken Bow and now living in Burwell, took the stand in her own defense at the trial in Custer County District Court where she faces one count of child abuse leading to the death of a child. Pryce was on the stand for nearly two hours.

Questions from her attorney Stephen Potter focused on when she called 9-1-1 and her communication with her mother the afternoon twenty month old Noah Pryce was found to have difficulty breathing in the Pryce home Nov. 17, 2013. Noah died from head injuries five days later. "I was scared. The first person I turn to when I'm scared is my mom."

State prosecutor Michael Guinan grilled Pryce with questions about the time between when she herself woke from a nap to when she found Noah, wanting to know how she let Noah lay there. Pryce said she didn't recollect how long of a time span it was.

Also testifying for the defense Tuesday afternoon were Edward Pryce, her father-in-law, and Justin Pryce, her brother-in-law. Both were questioned about Noah's behavior and how Brittney cared for him.

Stephen Potter, Pryce's defense attorney, rested at the end of Tuesday. Closing argument are expected Wednesday morning when court resumes at 9 a.m. with the case going to the jury before noon.