PSAs on Referendum 426 withdrawn from radio stations

In light of the strong objections to the public service announcements (PSAs) by Secretary of State John Gale as distributed through the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Sec. Gale and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association have decided to withdraw both the 30 second and 60 second PSAs from further use by Nebraska radio stations.

The intent was to help clarify the ballot language of Referendum 426 for the voters. The 60 second PSA contained a reference to the Secretary of State website where voters could read the ballot language itself.

Gale said he knows and respects those on both sides of the debate over the public policy of having or not having the death penalty in Nebraska, and has been very impressed with the thorough and factual presentations by both sides at the public hearings held by the Secretary of State and at community forums across the state. By withdrawing the PSAs, the focus can continue on the substantive issues and not be diverted by a controversy over the broadcast of the PSAs.

Jim Timm, president and executive director of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association stated, “We respect the position of Sec. Gale and his decision to suspend airing these announcements. I have notified all member radio stations accordingly.”

Note from the Custer County Chief: A press release from the Office of the Nebraska Secretary of State about the PSAs was included in the printing of the Oct. 27 issue before the above statement was released.