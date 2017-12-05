PSC sets oral arguments in Keystone XL motions

Nebraska Public Service Commission
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
LINCOLN, NE

Monday, December 4, the Nebraska Public ServiceCommission (PSC) issued an Order setting oral arguments for motions filed in the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application docket.

This is a routine proceeding in which each party is given time to provide comments on their motion. No cross-examination or questions from other parties are allowed and no decision will be made by the Commission. A decision will be issued at a later date.

Oral arguments will be held beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, in the PSC Hearing Room, 1200 N Street Suite 300, Lincoln. Doors to the Hearing Room will be open at 12:30 p.m. Space in the Hearing Room is limited; entry will be allowed on a first come, first serve basis.

A livestream of the proceedings will be provided by the Commission @ OP-0003KXLPipelineApplicationDocket-NR-Dec.12, 2017 1pm to 4pm CT as well as on the PSC Facebook Page.

As this is a legal proceeding and the potential for appeals exists, there will be no comment made
by the Commission following the proceeding.

