PSC to vote on Keystone XL Pipeline Monday Nov. 13

Monday, Nov. 20, the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) will issue an Order on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application.

A vote on the Order will be taken during the Commission Meeting beginning at 10 a.m. in the PSC Hearing Room, 1200 N Street, Suite 300, Lincoln.

Doors to the hearing room will open at 9:30. Space in the hearing room is limited; entry will be allowed on a first come, first serve basis.

The Commission meeting will be livestreamed @ as well as on the PSC Facebook page.

The final Order will be posted to the PSC website @ .

As the process is a legal proceeding and the potential for appeal exists there will be no comment made by the Commission with regard to decision