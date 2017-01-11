Public invited to visit with Gov. in Broken Bow Tuesday, Jan. 17

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Jan, 11 that he would visit Broken Bow on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to discuss the State of the State and highlight his legislative priorities. The Governor invites the public to attend.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts on the Governor’s annual State of the State fly around,” Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Public Relations Director, said. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how Nebraska is growing, and how the Governor is working with the Legislature on key priorities like balancing the budget this legislative session.”

The governor is scheduled to be at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, 80067 Airport Road, Broken Bow from 4:30- p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.