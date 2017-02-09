Public invited to visit with Gov. Ricketts in Broken Bow Feb. 14

Today (Feb. 9), Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he would visit Broken Bow Tuesday, Feb. 14, to discuss his legislative priorities and listen to Nebraskans. The Governor invites the public to attend.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts at an upcoming legislative update,” Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Public Relations Director, said. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how Nebraska is growing, and how the Governor is working with the Legislature on key priorities like balancing the budget this legislative session.”

Details for the Governor’s visit to Broken Bow are:

12:00-1:00 p.m. Broken Bow Legislative Update, Broken Bow Municipal Building, 314 S 10th Avenue, Broken Bow