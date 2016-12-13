Quality Senior Villages welcomes new administrator 12/21/2016

Jeanette Denson has been the administrator for Quality Senior Villages since it opened two years ago, but the position will soon be taken over by Kent Shaw, who recently earned his license to work in administration. Denson will continue to hold her position at Custer Care, where she has worked for over 25 years now. Pictured above from left are Barb Cramer, Kent Shaw, Jeanette Denson, Randy Kozeal and Pam Kozeal.